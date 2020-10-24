Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

BKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.07.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $93.31 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

