BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackLine from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.00.

BL stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -139.48 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,803,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $86,402.19. Insiders have sold a total of 278,013 shares of company stock worth $23,209,123 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 3,860.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 45,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

