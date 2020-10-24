BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after buying an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after buying an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $637.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $580.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $666.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.42.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

