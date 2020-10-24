Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 122,334 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.11% of Blackstone Group worth $39,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Blackstone Group by 323.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 126,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 96,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Blackstone Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.