BMO Capital Markets Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $70.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI. TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $44.04 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 21.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

