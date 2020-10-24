BMO Capital Markets Increases Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $23.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,397,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,855,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,623 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $458,030,000 after buying an additional 1,315,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,224,564 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $303,417,000 after buying an additional 3,576,327 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163,448 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $129,161,000 after buying an additional 4,232,334 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after buying an additional 4,427,692 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

