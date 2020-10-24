BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$460.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$422.00 to C$433.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$439.00 to C$451.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$418.54.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$403.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$361.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of C$252.00 and a 12 month high of C$432.27.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.