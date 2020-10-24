Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

BKNG stock opened at $1,823.55 on Friday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,755.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,657.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

