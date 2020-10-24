Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

