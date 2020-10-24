Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. National Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 4.12.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 172.34%. Research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Boxlight by 2,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

