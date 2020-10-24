Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company is benefitting from initiatives to strengthen current operations and growth through capital investment as well as other strategic measures. Moreover, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership bode well. Earnings estimates for current quarter and year have witnessed upward revisions over the past 30 days. During the second quarter of 2020, the company continued to expand its partnership with FanDuel Group, which includes retail sports books at seven Boyd properties, mobile sports betting apps in Pennsylvania and Indiana as well as the online gaming site in Pennsylvania. However, the coronavirus related woes persist. Although majority of the properties have reopened, the company is facing dismal traffic owing to coronavirus fears.”

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. 140166 downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.63.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

