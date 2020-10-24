Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BCLI opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $300.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.83. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 240,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.