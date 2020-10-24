Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $9.88 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.25. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Argus lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 172 properties and 24.1 million square feet as of June 30, 2020.

