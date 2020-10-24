Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $491.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCOV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.