Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $67.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.04 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $69.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $278.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.52 million to $280.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $297.78 million, with estimates ranging from $284.16 million to $309.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 52.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. 30.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

