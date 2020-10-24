Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

