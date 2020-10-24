Brokerages Expect Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post $3.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Domino's Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.36. Domino's Pizza reported earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino's Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $13.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.73 to $14.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Domino's Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Domino's Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

Shares of DPZ opened at $394.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. Domino's Pizza has a 1-year low of $255.77 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total value of $1,048,400.00. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 76.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino's Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.