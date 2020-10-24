Brokerages Expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report sales of $345.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $411.00 million. Hexcel posted sales of $564.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of HXL opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,230,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,533,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 524,016 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,529,000 after acquiring an additional 386,674 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.