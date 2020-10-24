Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target at $0.39

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.39.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.30 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

