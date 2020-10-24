Brokerages Set Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) PT at $73.50

Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $58,151.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Insiders sold 128,994 shares of company stock worth $9,031,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 169.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB stock opened at $71.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

