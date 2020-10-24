Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Price Target at $79.38

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

