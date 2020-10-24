Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $79.38

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

EXP stock opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.29. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $125,347.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819,810 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 135,951 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 833,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 233,614 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

