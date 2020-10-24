Brokerages Set Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) PT at $19.71

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.