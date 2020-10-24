Brokerages Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Price Target at €9.41

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.41 ($11.07).

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.88 ($10.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.90 and its 200-day moving average is €8.83. The company has a market cap of $26.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. Metro has a 52-week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 52-week high of €13.70 ($16.12).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

