Brokerages Set Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) PT at GBX 141

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.31).

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.31. Metro Bank PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.02 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 285.20 ($3.73). The firm has a market cap of $104.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

In other news, insider Ian Henderson bought 15,000 shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,381.50).

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

