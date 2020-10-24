Brokerages Set Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) PT at GBX 141

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 100 ($1.31).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

LON MTRO opened at GBX 63 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.31. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. Metro Bank PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 58.02 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.20 ($3.73).

In other news, insider Ian Henderson purchased 15,000 shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,381.50).

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

