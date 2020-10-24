Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Price Target at $10.25

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at $51,051,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,018,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 504,386 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 380,060.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,801,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,605 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,987,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 399,028 shares during the period. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBR opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

