Brokerages Set Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) PT at $7.00

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,864,000 after buying an additional 114,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 865,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 59,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 559,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTS opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.69.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.30). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

