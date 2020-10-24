Brokerages Set Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Target Price at $24.50

Shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medicl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Profound Medicl from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PROF opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Profound Medicl has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Profound Medicl by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 895,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Profound Medicl by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medicl during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Profound Medicl by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

