Brokerages Set Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Price Target at $70.40

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,710.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Knott David M acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

