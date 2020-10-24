Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 660.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $339.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.