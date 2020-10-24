Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.17. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $339.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer purchased 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

