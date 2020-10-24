Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Shares of BY stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

In related news, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby sold 2,285 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $29,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip R. Cabrera acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,453.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock worth $1,481,612. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BY. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

