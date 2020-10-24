CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of CaixaBank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, and Non-Core Real Estate Activity segments. The Banking and Insurance segment engages in the banking business that include retail banking, corporate and institutional, and cash management, and market service activities; insurance business; and asset management business.

