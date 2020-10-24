CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.04.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $287.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.43.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in CalAmp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 339,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CalAmp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 69,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CalAmp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 145,867 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in CalAmp by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 67,461 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

