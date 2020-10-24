California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) vs. Sandy Spring Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SASR) Critical Comparison

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get California International Bank N.A. alerts:

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for California International Bank, N.A. and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.86%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 2.95 $116.43 million $3.28 7.96

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 11.88% 6.35% 0.77%

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California International Bank, N.A. Company Profile

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. It serves customers through a network of 50 community offices and six financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for California International Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California International Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.