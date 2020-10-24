Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 79.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 196,868 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 35.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 21.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

