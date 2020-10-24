Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Camden National by 20.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Camden National by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

