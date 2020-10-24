Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Cantel Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of Cantel Medical stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.00, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.39. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

