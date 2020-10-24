CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) PT Raised to C$8.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded CanWel Building Materials Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.33 million and a PE ratio of 22.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.15. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$2.73 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$412.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$378.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

