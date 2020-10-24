CanYaCoin (CAN) Market Cap Reaches $1.26 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $365.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and Lykke Exchange. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034657 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $594.65 or 0.04577737 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00310297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00030063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

