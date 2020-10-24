Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.28.

NYSE COF opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,738,000 after buying an additional 1,147,464 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 768.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 599,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 892,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after buying an additional 527,235 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Capital One Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,665,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,220,000 after purchasing an additional 462,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,554,000 after purchasing an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

