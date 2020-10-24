Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.28.

Shares of COF stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.26. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 503,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,658 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

