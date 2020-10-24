Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.28.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $77.99 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

