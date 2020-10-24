Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $82.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.