Capital Product Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 61.1% over the last three years.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.