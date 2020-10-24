Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardtronics plc provides ATM services primarily in North America and Europe. The company is at the convergence of retailers, financial institutions, prepaid card programs and the customers they share. Cardtronics, Inc., formerly known as Cardtronics plc, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Cardtronics alerts:

CATM has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of CATM opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. Cardtronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.