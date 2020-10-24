CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BTIG Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CARG. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $21.45 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $247,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,784 shares in the company, valued at $16,496,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,102 shares of company stock valued at $18,706,650. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in CarGurus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CarGurus by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

