Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $148.25 at Zacks Investment Research

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target raised by Zacks Investment Research to $148.25 in a research report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.78.

NYSE CSL opened at $131.71 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

