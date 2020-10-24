Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Announces Earnings Results

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

CRS stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $888.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,853,000.00 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Cowen cut shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.